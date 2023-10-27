Taylor Swift: 'Say Don't Go' Lyrics Revealed, Plus Fans Speculate Song Meaning - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift‘s new song from the vault, “Say Don’t Go,” has been released as part of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The 33-year-old singer seemingly wrote the song a decade ago as it was originally supposed to be on her 1989 album, which originally came out in October 2014.

“Say Don’t Go” is one of five vault songs that were released on the re-recording and this one is a devastating track about someone not ready to give up on love, even though their partner has given up.

Head inside to listen to the song and read the lyrics…

Taylor sings in the chorus, “Why’d you have to lead me on? / Why you’d have to twist the knife? / Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin’? / Why’d you whisper in the dark? / Just to leave me in the night? / Now you silence has me screamin’, screamin’ / (Say) Say, ‘(Don’t) Don’t (Go) go’ / I would stay forever if you (Say) say, ‘(Don’t) Don’t (Go) go.’”

So, who is this song about?

Taylor wrote the album after her brief romances with ex-boyfriends Conor Kennedy and Harry Styles, so it’s presumed that the song is likely about one of the two of them. This is not confirmed though.

Listen to the song below and download it now on iTunes.

You can read the lyrics in full below.