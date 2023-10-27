Taylor Swift's 'Slut' Song Lyrics & Meaning Revealed - Listen to the New Song Here

Taylor Swift‘s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now and it includes five songs from the vault, including “Slut!”

This is one of the most-talked about songs from the album ever since the tracklist was revealed, and it’s because fans think they already know the meaning behind the song.

Taylor‘s song seems to be a response to the slut-shaming she experienced early on in her career when the media was having a field day over her dating history and all the famous men she had been with.

“But if I’m all dressed up / They might as well be lookin’ at us / And if they call me a slut / You know it might be worth it for once / And if I’m gonna be drunk / I might as well be drunk in love,” Taylor sings in the chorus.

So, what does the song mean?

Back in 2016, Taylor was asked what advice she’d give to her 19-year-old self and she said, “If I could talk to my 19-year-old self I would say, ‘you’re gonna date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming.’”

She told Vogue in an adjoining interview, “You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it. And it took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for two and a half years. Should I have had to do that? No.”

Taylor also talked about it in a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe for Beats1.

“When I was, like, 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft,” she said. “In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know? That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.’”

Read the full lyrics for “Slut!” below.