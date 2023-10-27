Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 8:30 pm

Michael Fassbender Set to Star in Biopic About Irish Rap Group

Michael Fassbender Set to Star in Biopic About Irish Rap Group

Michael Fassbender‘s next role has been revealed!

The 46-year-old actor will star in an upcoming biopic about the Irish rap group Kneecap, Variety reported on Friday (October 27).

Keep reading to find out more about the film…

Kneecap was formed in 2018 and is made up of members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

The movie will be written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, who previously directed a music video for the rap group.

“For those who already know Kneecap as musicians, I promise this will be a film true to their hedonistic and anarchic soul. And for those who haven’t yet heard of Kneecap, well, buckle up…,” Rich told the outlet in May.

The Kneecap biopic will reportedly take on comedic and anti-establishment themes.

Check out the trailer for Michael Fassbender‘s newest film, The Killer!
Photos: Getty Images
