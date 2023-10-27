Michael Fassbender Set to Star in Biopic About Irish Rap Group

Michael Fassbender‘s next role has been revealed!

The 46-year-old actor will star in an upcoming biopic about the Irish rap group Kneecap, Variety reported on Friday (October 27).

Kneecap was formed in 2018 and is made up of members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

The movie will be written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, who previously directed a music video for the rap group.

“For those who already know Kneecap as musicians, I promise this will be a film true to their hedonistic and anarchic soul. And for those who haven’t yet heard of Kneecap, well, buckle up…,” Rich told the outlet in May.

The Kneecap biopic will reportedly take on comedic and anti-establishment themes.

