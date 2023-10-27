Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors &amp; Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker &amp; Is Not Expecting!

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 7:04 pm

Michael Fassbender Becomes an Assassin in Heart-Pounding 'The Killer' Trailer

Michael Fassbender Becomes an Assassin in Heart-Pounding 'The Killer' Trailer

Michael Fassbender finds himself in the thick of a manhunt in the new trailer for David Fincher‘s The Killer!

The psychological thriller is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name, written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz). A teaser for Netflix’s The Killer was released in August.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Also starring in The Killer are Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

The Killer is currently playing in select theaters, and will release globally on Netflix on November 10.

Find out which movies and TV shows will be removed from Netflix in November 2023!

Watch the full trailer below and browse through the gallery to see 20+ stills from The Killer…
Just Jared on Facebook
the killer production stills 01
the killer production stills 02
the killer production stills 03
the killer production stills 04
the killer production stills 05
the killer production stills 06
the killer production stills 07
the killer production stills 08
the killer production stills 09
the killer production stills 10
the killer production stills 11
the killer production stills 12
the killer production stills 13
the killer production stills 14
the killer production stills 15
the killer production stills 16
the killer production stills 17
the killer production stills 18
the killer production stills 19
the killer production stills 20
the killer production stills 21

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, David Fincher, Michael Fassbender, Movies, Netflix, Sophie Charlotte, The Killer, Tilda Swinton, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images