Michael Fassbender Becomes an Assassin in Heart-Pounding 'The Killer' Trailer

Michael Fassbender finds himself in the thick of a manhunt in the new trailer for David Fincher‘s The Killer!

The psychological thriller is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name, written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz). A teaser for Netflix’s The Killer was released in August.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Also starring in The Killer are Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

The Killer is currently playing in select theaters, and will release globally on Netflix on November 10.

Watch the full trailer below and browse through the gallery to see 20+ stills from The Killer…