9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 8:16 pm

Olivia Wilde & More Support Launch from Brad Pitt's God's True Cashmere Line

Olivia Wilde & More Support Launch from Brad Pitt's God's True Cashmere Line

Olivia Wilde was among the stars who stepped out this week to celebrate the launch of God’s True Cashmere and Nick Fouquet’s exclusive capsule collection

Brad Pitt teamed up with Sat Hari and Nick Fouquet to design new collaboration, which is focused around a woven patchwork cashmere, where no two pieces are exactly the same. Sat and Nick were both in attendance at the launch, though Brad didn’t attend.

Michelle Monaghan, Malin Akerman, Rumer Willis, Red Hot Chili PeppersAnthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, and married couple Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown were among the other guests at the launch on Wednesday (October 25) at Just One Eye in Los Angeles.

For those who don’t know, Brad and Olivia played a couple with a broken marriage in the 2022 movie Babylon.

Credit: BFA for God’s True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet
