9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 7:57 pm

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Intermissions Banned, Apple & Paramount Reprimand Theaters Who Added Them

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Intermissions Banned, Apple & Paramount Reprimand Theaters Who Added Them

Some movie theaters are implementing intermissions during screenings of Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, prompting Apple and Paramount to intervene.

In spite of the film’s nearly three-and-a-half-hour runtime, Martin did not include an intermission. Still, a small number of theaters around the world have put one in themselves.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (October 27), Variety reported that two European cinema chains and one independent theater in Amsterdam have offered showings with an intermission ranging from six to 15 minutes long.

UCI Cinemas, a chain with theaters in Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Brazil, had placed a “six-minute interval towards the middle of the film.”

Apple, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s producer, and Paramount, its distributor, have taken action to shut down any screenings that contain a built-in break, having already reprimanded a Colorado theater for incorporating an intermission until October 26. The companies claimed that the theaters violated their contract by interrupting the movie and have told them to show Killers of the Flower Moon as intended.

Find out why Leonardo DiCaprio‘s acting method annoyed Robert De Niro on Killers of the Flower Moon.
