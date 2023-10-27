'Killers of the Flower Moon' Intermissions Banned, Apple & Paramount Reprimand Theaters Who Added Them

Some movie theaters are implementing intermissions during screenings of Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, prompting Apple and Paramount to intervene.

In spite of the film’s nearly three-and-a-half-hour runtime, Martin did not include an intermission. Still, a small number of theaters around the world have put one in themselves.

On Friday (October 27), Variety reported that two European cinema chains and one independent theater in Amsterdam have offered showings with an intermission ranging from six to 15 minutes long.

UCI Cinemas, a chain with theaters in Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Brazil, had placed a “six-minute interval towards the middle of the film.”

Apple, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s producer, and Paramount, its distributor, have taken action to shut down any screenings that contain a built-in break, having already reprimanded a Colorado theater for incorporating an intermission until October 26. The companies claimed that the theaters violated their contract by interrupting the movie and have told them to show Killers of the Flower Moon as intended.

