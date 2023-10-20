Top Stories
Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez &amp; Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 10:25 am

Leonardo DiCaprio's Acting Method Annoyed Robert De Niro on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Here's Why

Leonardo DiCaprio's Acting Method Annoyed Robert De Niro on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Here's Why

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are two of the biggest movie stars of all time, but they have very different acting methods.

Sometimes, that put the 48-year-old and 80-year-old actors at odds on the set of their new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Director Martin Scorsese revealed how they differed and who he often sided with in a new interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Martin explained that Leonardo wanted to bring some improvisation to the set, while Robert took a more direct approach to the job.

He described Leonardo‘s approach as “endless, endless, endless.”

“Then Bob didn’t want to talk,” he added. Martin seemed to take his side, saying, “Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell him, ‘You don’t need that dialogue.’”

If you missed it, Robert recently opened up about co-parenting his infant daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20 before hitting Apple TV+. Press play on the trailer below!
Photos: Getty
