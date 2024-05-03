Blake Lively, Rosé, & More Support Pharrell Williams at His Tiffany & Co. Collection Launch!

Blake Lively and K-Pop star Rosé are among the celebs who stepped out to support Pharrell Williams at the launch of his new jewelry collection.

Pharrell celebrated the launch of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection at the House’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship The Landmark on Thursday (May 2) in New York City.

More guests at the event included Gabrielle Union, Ayo Edebiri, Maggie Rogers, Hannah Einbinder, Anitta, Rosalia, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Derek Blasberg, and Pharrell‘s wife Helen Lasichanh.

Adopting the structure of the trident, the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection incorporates “sharp, spear-like spikes within an array of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings embodying a sense of punk spirit. Portraying a dialogue between tensions, proportion and balance, the collection appeals to individuals with a unique mindset and powerful force that confronts the ordinary.”

Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams is available this May exclusively on Tiffany.com in the US and at The Landmark in New York City. The collection will be available globally at Tiffany & Co. stores and Tiffany.com in June.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…