Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel Are Reportedly Dating, Source Shares Details About Their Romance

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Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are reportedly a new couple!

The 49-year-old retired NFL quarterback and 38-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel are dating, according to a new report published on Saturday (October 24).

The relationship news comes just days after Candice walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Tom and Candice have been dating “for a while.”

The insider did not provide additional details about when or how their reported relationship began.

Neither Tom nor Candice has publicly confirmed the romance, and Us Weekly reached out to both for comment.

If you didn’t know, Tom was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 until their divorce in 2022.

The former couple shares two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Tom also shares son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Since his divorce, Tom has been linked to several famous women, including Irina Shayk and Alix Earle.

Earlier this year, Just Jared exclusively reported that Tom and Alix were spotted spending time together at a pre-Super Bowl party following earlier romance rumors.

Meanwhile, Candice was previously engaged to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, whom she dated for more than a decade before their 2018 split.

They share two sons, Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8.

The reported new romance also arrives amid speculation about a possible falling-out between Candice and longtime friend Joan Smalls.

We previously reported on Joan‘s recent social media comments and unverified rumors involving Tom. However, there is no confirmed connection between the reported romance and the models’ rumored friendship fallout.

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