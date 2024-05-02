Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 10:04 am
By JJ Staff

Lily Collins Films 'Emily in Paris' with Eugenio Franceschini, Her Character's Potential New Love Interest!

Lily Collins is continuing to film her hit Netflix TV show Emily in Paris…but this time, we’re getting brand new set photos with her new co-star, Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini!

In the newest set pics, Lily is seen hanging out with Eugenio‘s character. The photos were taken on Thursday (May 2) in Rome, Italy. Fans believe that Eugenio‘s character will be a new love interest for Emily, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The third season, which premiered back in December 2022 on Netflix, ended with quite a few cliffhangers and fans are very anxious to see where things pick up! We do not currently have a season four debut date, but filming has been ongoing since at least January!

Find out who is set to return for season four of the series.

Browse through the gallery to see all the new set photos for Emily in Paris’ fourth season…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Emily in Paris, Eugenio Franceschini, Lily Collins, Netflix