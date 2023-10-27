Here's Why Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Was Never Filmed for a Movie Version

An interesting detail about the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, starring replacement actress Lea Michele, was buried into a new report about Taylor Swift‘s concert movie.

The Hollywood Reporter did an in-depth analysis into how Taylor‘s movie for The Eras Tour concert is setting the stage for more concert and event films in the future.

The article had a brief mention of live theatre being filmed for the masses, including how HBO filmed a performance of David Byrne‘s recent Broadway musical American Utopia.

So, what happened with Funny Girl? And why wasn’t it ever filmed? Lea expressed interest in making a movie back in April, about five months before the show closed.

In the end, THR reports that a production company “was unable to drum up interest for filming the Broadway run of the Lea Michele-starring Funny Girl, despite the show’s Broadway record-breaking status.”

While there are some devoted fans who were definitely interested in watching the movie, it sounds like none of the film studios were interested in taking the gamble on the project.