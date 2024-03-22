Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Support Kylie Jenner at Her Sprinter Vodka Soda Launch Party

Kylie Jenner is getting support from big sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner at the launch party for her new brand Sprinter.

The 26-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul hosted a party to celebrate her canned vodka soda brand on Thursday night (March 21) at Catch Steak Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

It was a fashionable night for each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family in attendance!

Kylie wowed in a fitted black dress with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in bombshell waves and finished off the look with see-through shoes. Khloe opted for a black minidress, which she paired with pointed heels and a turquoise clutch.

Kris, who was joined by longtime love Corey Gamble, selected a white suit with black lapels and detailing.

