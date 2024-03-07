Kylie Jenner Reveals If Her New Look Is Result of Timothee Chalamet Relationship

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her evolving look and how she’s been looking lately.

The 26-year-old addressed critics of her new look in a new interview and revealed if it’s caused by her relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie and Timothee are going on nearly a year together, as they were first rumored to be dating back in April 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking with The New York Times, Kylie was asked about those saying her latest style was influenced by Timothee.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Kylie did admit that she didn’t know about that theory as she doesn’t read social media comments that much, unless it’s related to one of her businesses.

She did, however, say that her style evolved after giving birth to her son Aire, who was born in 2022.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” Kylie shared. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’ ”

Back in January, Kylie joined Timothee at the Golden Globes and they were seen kissing and holding hands. There were even lip-readers who decoded what they were saying.

That same month, Kylie and her daughter Stormi hit up Paris Fashion Week.