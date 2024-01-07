Top Stories
Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

We have photos of Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actor is up for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his work as the title role in Wonka. Kylie joined him to show her support. They held hands as they posed for photos inside and chatted with other guests. In one moment on TV, they were seen kissing! See the video below.

If you don’t know, Kylie and Timothee have been linked since April 2023.

Find out if Kylie and Timothee‘s relationship is serious and how her ex Travis Scott feels about it.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
