Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:43 pm

Fantasia Barrino & Oprah Winfrey Bring 'The Color Purple' to Golden Globes 2024

Fantasia Barrino & Oprah Winfrey Bring 'The Color Purple' to Golden Globes 2024

Fantasia Barrino and Oprah Winfrey wear shades of purple at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old singer/actress and the 69-year-old producer were among those in attendance, representing their movie The Color Purple, which picked a few nominations for the ceremony.

Also stepping out were Fantasia‘s co-stars Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo, who are also both nominees, as well as producer Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw.

Fantasia is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Celie, while Danielle is up for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Sofia, the same award Oprah was nominated for for the same role in the 1985 version of The Color Purple.

In addition, while Colman was not nominated for his Color Purple role, he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in the film Rustin.

FYI: Fantasia is wearing custom Dolce&Gabbana with Ring Concierge jewelry. Oprah is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Chopard jewelry. Danielle is wearing Moschino. Colman is wearing Louis Vuitton with a David Yurman bracelet. Steven is wearing Oliver Peoples eyewear.

Check out the gallery to see more photos of Fantasia Barrino, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks and more at the 2024 Golden Globes…
