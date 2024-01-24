Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Makes Front Row Debut at Fashion Week During Star-Studded Valentino Show

So many stars stepped out for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show!

The event – which took place on Wednesday evening (January 24) in Paris, France – saw Kylie Jenner and her nearly six-year-old daughter Stormi, Kris Jenner with Corey Gamble, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Florence Pugh, and more.

This appears to be Stormi‘s front row debut at a fashion week show!

Saltburn and Barbie‘s Emerald Fennell and Scream VI‘s Samara Weaving were also seen in attendance!

Jennifer Lopez was also there and we’ll be sharing her photos shortly.

Earlier in the day, Kylie was seen at another fashion show, reuniting with a friend she’s not often seen with!

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of the stars stepping out for the Valentino Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week…