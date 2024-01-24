'Reacher' Season 3 Cast: 2 Stars Confirmed to Return From Previous Seasons!

We have new info about Reacher season 3, including which book the new season will be based off of, and who is returning so far!

Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed today that season three will be based off of the seventh book in the Lee Child Reacher series, “Persuader,” which takes place in Maine.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the seventh book in the series: Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Filming is already underway, and we now have confirmation of two returning characters from previous seasons!

Keep reading for more information…