Andy Cohen Reveals Why Monica Garcia Won't Return for 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5

Andy Cohen is opening up about Monica Garcia not returning for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season five.

Filming on the Bravo series, which just aired it’s final season four episode with part three of the reunion on Tuesday night (January 23), is set to pick up in the next couple weeks, on Monday, February 5th.

It was revealed just ahead of the final part of the reunion that Monica won’t be back amid rumors that the other housewives are refusing to film with her, and now executive producer Andy Cohen is revealing why Monica won’t be back.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I guess, you know, look, the big question since the Reality Von Tease reveal has been, ‘Will you keep Monica on the show?’ and the news is out that we are gonna have a cooling off period,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday (January 24).

“I think the reunion is the chance to come out, say why you did what you did on the season. It’s the Supreme Court of public opinion, and so Monica I think had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience, but way more importantly in this case to the other women and I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side,” Andy continued. “She didn’t and at the end, I really went around because I was thinking, ‘Okay, well let’s hear it from them all right now. Where do you stand with her?’ and they all expressed that they very much did not trust her, which is a difficult way for her, basically it was, what I was also asking is, ‘Is there a path forward for you and Monica?’ and the answer was no all the way around, so I think that it’s best, you know, we all discussed it ad nauseum that it would be best to kind of let this one breathe for a while.”

He noted that it’s not necessarily the end of the road for Monica on RHOSLC, saying, “She’s obviously really compelling television. Maybe she’ll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own off camera and, you know, we’ll see if that happens.”

Andy also added that her telling her story about her and her mom was compelling.

“Well, I thought that that was really a way to root for her and she told it in a way, I was certainly sitting there rooting for her, thinking, ‘Wow.’ We all know the phrase hurt people hurt people,” he said. “And that’s a really good example of it. If you look at her relationship with her mom and then how she is with the friend group, so-”

In case you missed it, find out who will be returning for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season five.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Reveals What Got Cut From Part 2 of ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion