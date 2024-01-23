Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations &amp; Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 Cast - 5 Women Returning, 1 Won't Be Back

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 6:32 pm

The cast of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is going to look a little different when the show returns for a fifth season.

It has been confirmed that one of the six main cast members will not be returning alongside the other five women.

Former series leads Mary Crosby, Jen Shah, and Jennie Nguyen have all departed the show in previous years, though we did have Mary back as a “friend” in season four.

The final episode of season four airs TONIGHT (January 23) on Bravo.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who isn’t returning…

