Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Attend Jean Paul Gaultier's Fashion Show in Paris

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods pose for photos separately while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 24) is Paris, France.

Also seen at the show were Bella Thorne, Noah Cyrus, and Gossip Girl‘s Kelly Rutherford (who snapped a photo in the front row next to Kylie!)

If you don’t remember, a few years back, the 26-year-old reality star/makeup mogul and her 26-year-old former bestie had a major falling out due to a cheating scandal involving Kylie‘s sister Khloe Kardashian, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn.

Jordyn went on Red Table Talk at the time to proclaim her innocence and tell the full story. Khloe accused Jordyn of lying during the Red Table Talk interview. By the way: Jordyn took a lie detector test to confirm that she never slept with Tristan.

Over the past few months, Kylie and Jordyn have been seen together a few times and even reunited for their first photo in years.

