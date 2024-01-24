New to Netflix in February 2024: Full List of Movies & TV Shows!

Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows coming to the streaming service in February 2024.

If you don’t know, each and every month, the streamer has movies and shows that it adds and also takes away, mainly due to various licensing deals.

This month is no exception, but it looks like fans will be getting a great crop of new titles to choose from.

Keep reading to see the full list of new titles coming to Netflix next month…

Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2024

February 1, 2024

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2, 2024

Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

February 3, 2024

Ready Player One

February 5, 2024

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 8, 2024

One Day (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

February 9, 2024

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 10, 2024

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11, 2024

The Blacklist: Season 10

February 13, 2024

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 14, 2024

Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Players — NETFLIX FILM

February 15, 2024

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES

February 16, 2024

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19, 2024

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES

February 20, 2024

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21, 2024

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 22, 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw

February 23, 2024

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM

February 24, 2024

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26, 2024

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 28, 2024

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM

