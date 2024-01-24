New to Netflix in February 2024: Full List of Movies & TV Shows!
Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows coming to the streaming service in February 2024.
If you don’t know, each and every month, the streamer has movies and shows that it adds and also takes away, mainly due to various licensing deals.
This month is no exception, but it looks like fans will be getting a great crop of new titles to choose from.
Keep reading to see the full list of new titles coming to Netflix next month…
Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2024
February 1, 2024
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
The Other Boleyn Girl
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
February 2, 2024
Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
February 3, 2024
Ready Player One
February 5, 2024
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 8, 2024
One Day (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 9, 2024
Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 10, 2024
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11, 2024
The Blacklist: Season 10
February 13, 2024
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 14, 2024
Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Players — NETFLIX FILM
February 15, 2024
The Catcher Was a Spy
The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES
February 16, 2024
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19, 2024
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES
February 20, 2024
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21, 2024
Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 22, 2024
Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 23, 2024
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM
February 24, 2024
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
February 26, 2024
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
February 28, 2024
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM
Did you know that 8 Netflix TV shows are coming to an end this year?