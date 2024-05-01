What Is Chappell Roan's Real Name? Singer Explains How She Created Her Stage Name

Nope, that’s not Chappell Roan‘s real name.

The 26-year-old singer has been a rising star over the past couple years and she’s gaining huge momentum in 2024 thanks to her opening set on Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts Tour and her appearance at Coachella.

Chappell is best known for songs like “Pink Pony Club,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and the new single “Good Luck, Babe.”

In a previous interview, Chappell talked about the origin of her stage name and how she doesn’t like her real name.

Keep reading to find out more…

The singer was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz back in 1998.

When it came time to figuring out her stage name, the artist pulled inspiration from her grandfather and his love for music.

“I have never felt super connected to my real name Kayleigh. My grandfather’s name was Dennis K. Chappell, so I took Chappell in his honor. Before he passed away in 2016 due to brain cancer, I told him that I was going to be Chappell for him. Roan came from his favorite song, which was called the Strawberry Roan, an old Western song about a pinkish red horse. It’s a very sentimental name. I do still wish my name was not Kayleigh in real life, though,” she told Cherwell.org.

Listen to Chappell‘s new hit song!