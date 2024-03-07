Euphoria's Nika King Clarifies Comments About Not Paying Rent, Says It Was a 'Lighthearted Joke'

Nika King is speaking out with a new statement to clarify the comments that she made during a recent stand-up set.

The actress is best known for playing the mother of Zendaya‘s character Rue on the HBO series Euphoria.

Nika joked that she needs season three to happen because she’s struggling to pay her bills during the show’s hiatus.

“People are like, ‘We need season 3,’ and I’m like, b—h, I need season 3! I haven’t paid my rent in six months,” Nika joked during her stand-up set.

In a new statement, Nika clarified that she was joking.

“My reference about Euphoria during my stand-up tour was a lighthearted joke. Most people have seen me portray serious characters on-screen but my roots are in comedy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I actually have a few film projects releasing this year that I’m excited about. It’s a blessing to craft a career in both drama and comedy.”

