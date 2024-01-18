Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

The head of HBO just provided an update on season three of Euphoria, which isn’t expected to be released until 2025.

Casey Bloys confirmed to Variety that the third season is currently being written and we already know that some stars will not be back.

The exec wouldn’t confirm or deny if season three is the last.

“Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star,” he said. “So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He’s in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do.”

So, when the show returns, which cast members will be back?

Browse through the slideshow to see who is expected to return and who will not be…

