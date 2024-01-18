Netflix's Texas Drama Series 'Ransom Canyon' Adds James Brolin & La Brea's Eoin Macken

The cast of Ransom Canyon just got bigger!

Netflix just revealed three more additions, joining previously announced stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.

Sweet Tooth‘s James Brolin, La Brea‘s Eoin Macken and A Million Little Things‘ Lizzy Greene were just announced as series regulars on Thursday (January 18).

Get the scoop on the show and their characters inside…

Ransom Canyon is described as a “romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.”

The new drama series will consist of 10, 60-minute episodes.

Find out more about the three new characters below…

James Brolin cast as Cap – Cap Fuller is an ex army captain, and the brash, bullheaded owner of Fuller Ranch. After losing his only son in Afghanistan, Cap buried his grief in work and the occasional drink, his once renowned ranch having fallen into slight disrepair. Resisting pressure to sell, Cap hires new foreman, Yancy Grey, and is quick to let the young man know exactly what he’s doing wrong. About as salty as they come, Cap is kept in line only by Ellie, daughter of a fallen brother in arms, who checks in on him from time to time.

Eoin Macken cast as Davis Collins – Davis is the charming, ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch. Unlike his counterpart Staten Kirkland, Davis is intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom’s ranch land. But this is far from the first issue that Staten and Davis have butted heads over. The two biggest landowners in Ransom, the Kirkland and Collins families have been feuding for generations. But passionate stances on the water pipeline aren’t the only thing Davis and Staten share — both have fallen hard for the beguiling Quinn O’Grady, lavender farmer and owner of the local dancehall in Ransom.

Lizzy Greene cast as Lauren Brigman – Ransom Canyon’s ambitious head cheerleader. The daughter of the town Sheriff and girlfriend of cocky quarterback, Reid Collins, Lauren appears to be living her best life…but all she really wants is to put this small town in her rearview. With her sights set on making the cheer team at UT Austin as her ticket out, Lauren must navigate her strict father’s desire for her to stay in Ransom. Lauren’s only reprieve comes in the form of a new, unexpected love interest: Lucas Russell, a kind-hearted underdog from the other side of the tracks who her father and her friends do not approve of.

