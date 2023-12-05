Minka Kelly & Josh Duhamel to Star in New Netflix Series Described as 'Virgin River' Meets 'Yellowstone'

Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel are heading to Netflix in a new family drama series that is being as “Virgin River meets Yellowstone.”

Ransom Canyon, based on the popular book series, is “a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.”

Josh will play Staten Kirkland, owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.

Minka‘s Quinn has often found herself in the shadow of others, but after a stint in New York pursuing her career as a concert pianist, she has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself.

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s Head of Drama Development, previously told Deadline, “It’s a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it’s Virgin River meets Yellowstone. It’s a contemporary Western romance show, just looking for more in this comfort romance space. We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist.”

A 10-episode first season has been ordered by Netflix!