Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 2:52 pm

'I Can See Your Voice' Season 3 - 3 Stars Returning!

Continue Here »

'I Can See Your Voice' Season 3 - 3 Stars Returning!

I Can See Your Voice is coming back soon!

Season 3 of the hit series is set to make its premiere on FOX on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

Competing for $100,000, the players in the hit guessing game attempt to eliminate the bad “Secret Voices” from the good. In the end, the singer picked by the contestant reveals their true voice in a duet performance with a music superstar.

Click through to see who is returning for Season 3 of I Can See Your Voice…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FOX
Posted to: Adrienne Bailon, Cheryl Hines, I Can See Your Voice, Ken Jeong

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images