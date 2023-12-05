'I Can See Your Voice' Season 3 - 3 Stars Returning!

I Can See Your Voice is coming back soon!

Season 3 of the hit series is set to make its premiere on FOX on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

Competing for $100,000, the players in the hit guessing game attempt to eliminate the bad “Secret Voices” from the good. In the end, the singer picked by the contestant reveals their true voice in a duet performance with a music superstar.

Click through to see who is returning for Season 3 of I Can See Your Voice…