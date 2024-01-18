Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Latest 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Gets Title Change for Streaming Release on Paramount+

Latest 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Gets Title Change for Streaming Release on Paramount+

Tom Cruise‘s latest Mission: Impossible will finally be available for free streaming as part of a subscription service and there’s an interesting change being made.

When the film was released in theaters, it was known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. When it’s on Paramount+, the title is going to be different.

Paramount is dropping “Part One” from the title and the studio is also changing the title of the upcoming eighth installment, which was originally going to be titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The upcoming movie was slated to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but it has been delayed until May 23, 2025. A new release date will be revealed in the future.

Dead Reckoning will be available to stream for free for all Paramount+ subscribers starting on January 25. You can currently rent it on demand or buy the Blu-ray!

One of the new stars for Mission: Impossible 8 recently spoke out about why she’ll always defend Tom.
