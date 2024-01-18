Latest 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Gets Title Change for Streaming Release on Paramount+

Tom Cruise‘s latest Mission: Impossible will finally be available for free streaming as part of a subscription service and there’s an interesting change being made.

When the film was released in theaters, it was known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. When it’s on Paramount+, the title is going to be different.

Paramount is dropping “Part One” from the title and the studio is also changing the title of the upcoming eighth installment, which was originally going to be titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The upcoming movie was slated to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but it has been delayed until May 23, 2025. A new release date will be revealed in the future.

Dead Reckoning will be available to stream for free for all Paramount+ subscribers starting on January 25. You can currently rent it on demand or buy the Blu-ray!

One of the new stars for Mission: Impossible 8 recently spoke out about why she’ll always defend Tom.