Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 10:10 pm

Normani Attends Sundance Premiere of Debut Film 'Freaky Tales,' Joins Co-Stars Pedro Pascal, Dominique Thorne & More!

Normani Attends Sundance Premiere of Debut Film 'Freaky Tales,' Joins Co-Stars Pedro Pascal, Dominique Thorne & More!

Normani and Dominique Thorne are all smiles while stepping out for the premiere of their new movie Freaky Tales held at Eccles Theatre on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress joined several of their co-stars at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere.

This actually marks Normani‘s film debut!

Also stepping out from the movie were Pedro Pascal, who notably was not wearing an arm sling, Jay Ellis, Keir Gilchrist, Jack Champion, Michelle Farrah Huang and Ji-young Yoo. Writers and directors of the movie, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, were in attendance as well.

Here’s a synopsis: In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: Teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score. Basically another day in the Bay.

The upcoming movie also stars the late Angus Cloud in one of his final projects.

FYI: Normani is wearing AREA. Dominique is wearing Miu Miu. Pedro is wearing Airei.

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Normani, Dominique Thorne, Pedro Pacal and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 01
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 02
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 03
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 04
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 05
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 06
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 07
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 08
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 09
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 10
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 11
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 12
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 13
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 14
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 15
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 16
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 17
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 18
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 19
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 20
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 21
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 22
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 23
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 24
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 25
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 26
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 27
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 28
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 29
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 30
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 31
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 32
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 33
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 34
normani attends sundance premiere of debut film freaky tales 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Jay Ellis, Ji-young Yoo, Keir Gilchrist, Michelle Farrah Huang, Normani, Pedro Pascal