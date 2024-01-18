Normani Attends Sundance Premiere of Debut Film 'Freaky Tales,' Joins Co-Stars Pedro Pascal, Dominique Thorne & More!

Normani and Dominique Thorne are all smiles while stepping out for the premiere of their new movie Freaky Tales held at Eccles Theatre on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress joined several of their co-stars at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere.

This actually marks Normani‘s film debut!

Also stepping out from the movie were Pedro Pascal, who notably was not wearing an arm sling, Jay Ellis, Keir Gilchrist, Jack Champion, Michelle Farrah Huang and Ji-young Yoo. Writers and directors of the movie, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, were in attendance as well.

Here’s a synopsis: In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: Teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score. Basically another day in the Bay.

The upcoming movie also stars the late Angus Cloud in one of his final projects.

FYI: Normani is wearing AREA. Dominique is wearing Miu Miu. Pedro is wearing Airei.

