Will Pedro Pascal's Arm Sling Be Written Into 'The Last of Us' Season 2? Find Out!

Pedro Pascal‘s arm sling has been the subject of a lot of online discourse lately among The Last of Us fans.

Fans of the HBO series know that season 2 is to begin filming soon, but with Pedro‘s arm in a sling, there has been worry there will be a delay.

HBO exec Casey Bloys was asked about the sling and how it will impact filming. Pedro portrays Joel, the leading male in the series.

Casey told Variety, “I think they figured out a way. I can’t tell you exactly what the production plan is. But I know that they have taken that into account. I don’t even know the exact nature of the injury, but I know that production has figured out a way to work around it.”

