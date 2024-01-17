Halle Bailey Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Halle Bailey is opening up about keeping her pregnancy hidden last year.

The 23-year-old actress and singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Halo, with boyfriend DDG at the end of 2023, and largely kept her entire pregnancy a secret, despite fans speculating and figuring it out.

During a recent Q&A on Snapchat, Halle dished on why they kept the pregnancy under wraps and how she felt about all of the interest around it.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful and private healthy time in my journey,” Halle shared.

“I feel like sometimes as people in the limelight, people feel like they want to know every little thing about their life, but I think it’s really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred,” she continued.

Halle was also asked if all of the interest in her pregnancy was stressful.

“I mean, it was a little bit [stressful], but honestly, I stayed off all social media,” she replied. “I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and okay.”

As for all of the fans commenting that they knew, Halle said, “I’d be like, it’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill. That’s wonderful if you support me, and if not, that’s okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life.”

