DDG Reveals How He & Halle Bailey are Doing as Parents & If They're Planning on Another Baby

DDG is opening up about his experience becoming a parent with partner Halle Bailey.

The 26-year-old rapper and the 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress revealed that they welcomed a child in secret – a son named Halo.

After the fact, he took to social media to document how they are adjusting. He also hinted at if the pair is planning to welcome another child anytime soon.

Read more about Halle Bailey and DDG’s experience…

“No, I believe you gotta wait six weeks for that. That’s what I was told,” DDG informed a fan on Snapchat when they asked if they were already thinking about Baby No. 2, (via Us Weekly).

He added, “I don’t want to split attention too quick. Like, I wanna at least just wait a little bit — let him get the full-blown attention right now. Our whole world is him right now, so I don’t wanna take that away from him.”

As for a timeline, he hinted, “I want him to experience that for a few years.”

DDG also reflected on the experience in a video on YouTube.

“Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he said, going as far as to describe her as “a professional mom.”

If you missed it, the musician had previously blasted reports that they had welcomed a daughter. Halle also addressed rumors that she was expecting over the course of her pregnancy.

Press play on the clip below…