Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Halle Bailey and DDG are parents!

On Saturday (January 6), the 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress and Chloe x Halle hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she and her 26-year-old rapper partner had welcomed their first child together.

She confirmed the little one’s name and gender and even shared a new pic.

Head inside to see more about Halle Bailey and DDG’s baby announcement…

Halle broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself cradling her newborn son Halo‘s hand in her own.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote. “welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

Baby Halo is wearing a gold bracelet with his name on it in the photo.

The couple’s baby reveal comes only a few days after DDG denied that the couple had welcomed a baby girl and told the public to stop asking.

Halle has slammed comments about having a “pregnancy nose” amid rumors about the couple expecting. She recently thanked her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies.”

We are so happy for Halle and DDG and wish them well at this exciting time!

