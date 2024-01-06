Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Release New Collaborative Project... For Fenty Beauty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cooked up something new together. Only this time they were working in the makeup lab instead of the recording studio!

On Thursday (January 4), the musical couple teamed up to unleash the Lux Balm Ultra-Hydrating Cherry Lip Balm through Rihanna‘s beloved makeup line Fenty Beauty.

They’re billing it as “the baddest lip balm out there,” and A$AP even starred in a new ad campaign for it!

In a press release shared with Page Six, Rihanna described her new product as the “ultimate lip savior.” The product features vitamin E and shea butter and is set to help transform the driest lips.

In the newly released ad for the product, A$AP raps about having a “new collab with my baby mama.”

Their new drop comes shortly after the A-list couple got back from a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Check out what Rihanna had to say about her evolving relationship with A$AP after they welcomed their second child this year.

Press play on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new collab reveal below…