Rihanna Reveals How Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky Changed After They Became Parents

Life changed for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in a big way in the last few years.

The longtime lovers became parents to two boys – RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months.

During a recent outing to celebrate the launch of her Fenty x Puma sneaker line, Rihanna opened up about how parenthood changed her relationship with A$AP.

Speaking to Page Six, the “Diamonds” pop superstar revealed that their romance has changed for better.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major…it’s a turn on,” Rihanna gushed about A$AP. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving…and my kids are obsessed with him.”

Press play on Rihanna’s interview segment below…