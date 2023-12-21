Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Daughter Briar Rose Doesn't Want Any Other Siblings

Rachel Bilson is a mom to one, and her daughter Briar Rose would like to keep it that way.

The 42-year-old The O.C. actress shares Briar Rose, 9, with ex Hayden Christensen.

During a recent episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Rachel revealed what her daughter thought about their little family of two expanding in the future.

“She’s so adamant. She’s like, ‘You’re not allowed to have a baby,’” Rachel revealed, via Us Weekly. “She’s like, ‘No, you’re not having a baby, Mom.’ Well, it’s just been us. She’s almost 9, you know, so she’s very accustomed to our little situation.”

Earlier this year, Rachel opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages.

The actress recently opened up about a feud with another celebrity.