Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

It was reported earlier this week that Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka had split up after 7 years together.

If you don’t know, the 54-year-old entertainer and the 40-year-old dancer have known each other since 2006, when they began a professional relationship. They started dating in 2016 and had been going strong for years, despite a brief split in 2017.

Now, the rumored reason why they broke up has been revealed.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” a source told Page Six.

“He wants to start having his own life,” a second source added.

Mariah shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

