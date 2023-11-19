See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Celebrities really are just like us! By that, we mean that Mariah Carey is their festive queen, too!

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” pop icon kicked off her Merry Christmas One And All! holiday tour this week.

She took over the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the first of two shows on Friday night (November 17), and so many other stars were in attendance.

The guestlist includes a new rumored couple, a big-voiced pop diva and several stars who attended with their kids.

Scroll through the slideshow to see a rundown of the stars who were cheering on Mariah Carey during her first Los Angeles Christmas concert…