Mariah Carey's Set List for 2023 Christmas Tour Revealed After First Show!

Mariah Carey is officially on tour for her Merry Christmas One And All! shows and the first show looks like it was a hit!

The Queen of Christmas kicked off the 16-date run with a show at the Yaamava’ Theater on Wednesday night (November 15) in Highland, Calif.

Mariah is performing two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend and she’ll also be hitting cities like Denver, Kansas City, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping the tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and fan favorite chart toppers.

Mariah is making history this weekend at the Billboard Music Awards.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude

2. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)

3. Oh Santa!

4. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)

5. When Christmas Comes

6. Sleigh Ride

7. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

8. Christmas Time Is in the Air Again

9. Silent Night

10. Joy to the World

11. Christmas Wrapping

12. Give It To Me Baby

13. My All

14. MEDLEY (Always Be My Baby / Dreamlover / Honey / Heartbreaker / A No No / It’s a Wrap / Emotions / Make It Happen / Fly Like a Bird)

15. We Belong Together

16. Hero

17. ENCORE: All I Want for Christmas Is You

MARIAH CAREY – MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL! TOUR DATES

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Sun Nov 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Thu Dec 07 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Dec 09 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden