Mariah Carey's Set List for 2023 Christmas Tour Revealed After First Show!
Mariah Carey is officially on tour for her Merry Christmas One And All! shows and the first show looks like it was a hit!
The Queen of Christmas kicked off the 16-date run with a show at the Yaamava’ Theater on Wednesday night (November 15) in Highland, Calif.
Mariah is performing two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend and she’ll also be hitting cities like Denver, Kansas City, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping the tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and fan favorite chart toppers.
Mariah is making history this weekend at the Billboard Music Awards.
Head inside to check out the set list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude
2. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)
3. Oh Santa!
4. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
5. When Christmas Comes
6. Sleigh Ride
7. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
8. Christmas Time Is in the Air Again
9. Silent Night
10. Joy to the World
11. Christmas Wrapping
12. Give It To Me Baby
13. My All
14. MEDLEY (Always Be My Baby / Dreamlover / Honey / Heartbreaker / A No No / It’s a Wrap / Emotions / Make It Happen / Fly Like a Bird)
15. We Belong Together
16. Hero
17. ENCORE: All I Want for Christmas Is You
Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!
MARIAH CAREY – MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL! TOUR DATES
Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino
Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Sun Nov 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Thu Dec 07 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Dec 09 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden