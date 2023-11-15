Mariah Carey to Perform 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Live at Billboard Music Awards 2023 & It Marks a Major First for Her!

Mariah Carey is marking a career first at the upcoming 2023 Billboard Music Awards!

The Christmas Queen was just announced to be joining the performers lineup at the awards show this coming Sunday (November 19), and she’ll be performing her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Find out what makes this performance so special inside…

While she has performed the Christmas hit before, this will be the first time she performs the song on an awards show!

Mariah will put on an Aspen-inspired festive performance, with choreographer / actress / dancer Debbie Allen overseeing creative direction for the routine. Of course, Aspen is close to Mariah‘s heart as she spends time in the Colorado mountain town every holiday season.

During the awards show, Mariah is also set to receive the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has hit No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart every year since 2019.

Also hitting the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards are Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, Peso Pluma, Stray Kids, Karol G, NewJeans and Morgan Wallen.

If you missed it, check out the full list of nominees here!

Mariah recently revealed that she is working on brand new music…