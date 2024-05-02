Lenny Kravitz Explains Why He Works Out in Leather Pants

Lenny Kravitz is addressing his viral TikTok.

In early April, the 59-year-old rocker went viral after he shared a video of himself working out while wearing black leather pants, boots, and sunglasses.

In a new interview, Lenny explained why he wears leather pants while working out.

Keep reading to find out more…I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I’m not doing cardio,” Lenny told Variety. “If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”

“So, a lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care,” Lenny explained. “I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

Lenny went on to defend his exercises from the video, insisting that he and his trainer take his workouts seriously.

“I know what I’m doing. And my trainer knows what he’s doing. And I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it’s all good,” Lenny said. “I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, boxers. I’ve played with them all. I won’t mention names, but they’re all people you would know. And they’ll tell you I train very seriously.”

He continued, “It’s funny because I remember once pulling my tour bus up to the gym after getting off a leg of a tour, going to see my trainer Dodd Romero who is the guy in the video who I’ve been working with for 25-plus years, and these big athletes saw me walking in and my trainer said ‘He’s gonna work out with us.’ And they all started laughing. Because I was wearing jeans and a belt and boots and whatever shirt I was wearing, and they were like, ‘We’re gonna work out with this little rock star dude?’ Like they were making fun of me. And I destroyed them. And they didn’t see it coming.”

