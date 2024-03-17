Channing Tatum Hilariously Reacts to Future Father-In-Law Lenny Kravitz's Thirst Trap

Channing Tatum has jokes for his future father-in-law!

If you weren’t aware, Channing is engaged to Zoe Kravitz, who is the daughter of musician and actor Lenny Kravitz.

On Friday (March 15), Lenny posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram.

“Standing in love and gratitude,” he wrote in the caption.

Later, Channing responded in the most hilarious way!

“Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” the Magic Mike star commented.

