Channing Tatum to Star in New True Crime Movie 'Roofman'

Channing Tatum has booked his next movie role!

The 43-year-old Magic Mike actor has been cast in the new true crime movie Roofman written and directed by Oscar nominee Derek Cianfrance.

The movie is based “on the remarkable story of Jeffrey Manchester, an eccentric and charming serial robber who broke into more than 60 McDonald’s overnight via their roofs, then emptied the cash register in the morning after herding staff into freezers. The former U.S. Army Reserve officer became known as the ‘Rooftop Robber’ or ‘Roofman’ and was known for his gentle demeanor and for rarely resorting to violence,” according to Deadline.

Keep reading to find out more…“Convicted and imprisoned in 2000, the plucky criminal escaped jail and then evaded capture by holing up for months in a Toys ‘r Us and Circuit City store in North Carolina. He lived off baby food and would ride bicycles for exercise in the toy store. After reportedly leaving his fingerprints on a Catch Me If You Can DVD in the electronics store, he was recaptured and sent back to jail. The movie will focus on Manchester’s months-long odyssey on the lam.”

It was also recently announced that the title of Channing‘s new movie directed by his fiancee Zoe Kravtiz has changed.