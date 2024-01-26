Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Movie No Longer Called 'Pussy Island,' New Title Revealed

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum fell in love while working on a movie, which was originally titled Pussy Island, but now it has a new name.

For those who don’t know, Zoe is making her feature film directorial debut with the movie, which stars Channing and Naomi Ackie.

Zoe previously explained how the title was intentional.

“The title is the seed of the story. It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we’re out of that time now,” she told WSJ. Magazine in summer 2022.

Well, a new title has been announced and the movie also has a theatrical release date.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hollywood Reporter reports the movie is now titled Blink Twice and will be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios on August 23.

Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis also star in the movie.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “Frida (Ackie) is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

Check out the latest photos we have of Channing and Zoe together!