Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 2:44 am

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Keep Close on Date Night in Santa Monica

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Keep Close on Date Night in Santa Monica

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are enjoying a night out.

The newly engaged couple kept close as they left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date on Tuesday night (November 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

For their night out, Channing, 43, wore an olive-green shirt with black pants while Zoe, 34, wore a long black coat over a white blouse and black pants.

It was revealed last month that Channing and Zoe are engaged after several years of dating. The pair started dating after meeting during the casting process for the movie Pussy Island, which will be her directorial debut.

If you missed it, Zoe‘s Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman teased that a season three is in the works! Get more details here.
Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum zoe kravitz dinner date at giorgio baldi 01
channing tatum zoe kravitz dinner date at giorgio baldi 02
channing tatum zoe kravitz dinner date at giorgio baldi 03
channing tatum zoe kravitz dinner date at giorgio baldi 04
channing tatum zoe kravitz dinner date at giorgio baldi 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images