Wed, 22 November 2023 at 2:29 am

Rachel Zegler Joins Jennifer Lawrence & More at Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling With Dior

Rachel Zegler Joins Jennifer Lawrence & More at Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling With Dior

Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window display lighting on Monday (November 20) in New York City.

The Hunger Games leading ladies joined several other celebs joined Dior for this year’s display, which is called Dior’s Carousel of Dreams, as the fashion brand collaborated with the store on the 2023 holiday window display.

If you missed it, Jennifer spoke at the event, and while making a speech ahead of announcing the lighting, she had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Watch her reaction here!

Also in attendance at the event were Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashley Park, Nina Dobrev, Maya Hawke, Alexandra Daddario, Caleb McLaughlin, Leyna Bloom, Eli Brown, and Lola Tung, as well as Rachel‘s boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, who is not pictured here.

Rachel‘s new The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel debuted in theater just a few days before, and it was the No 1 film at the box office!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window lighting…
Photos: Dior, Getty
