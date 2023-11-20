Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence suffered a little wardrobe malfunction while giving a speech at a holiday event and she had the funniest reaction!

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning actress was speaking at Saks Fifth Avenue‘s unveiling of the 2023 holiday windows on Monday night (November 20) in New York City.

While getting ready to count down to turning on the lights, Jennifer‘s belt popped off her waist and fell to the ground.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My belt popped off!” Jennifer exclaimed while putting her hands to her mouth and looking horrified. She continued like a pro though!

You can watch the video below thanks to WWD.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior. The fashion brand teamed up with Saks for the window!

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jennifer Lawrence in attendance at the holiday lighting ceremony…