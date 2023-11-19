Top Stories
Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Divorce to Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy)

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 11:02 am

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is on top!

The prequel movie in the Hunger Games franchise leads at the box office with $44 million in its opening weekend from 3,776 theaters, TheWrap reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie just missed the pre-release projections of around $50 million.

Ballad had a reported budget of $100 million, and currently commands a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, 61% among critics, and a B+ CinemaScore, which is the lowest grade a Hunger Games film has earned. Find out what critics and fans are saying!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brought us back to the world of Panem, and fans of the franchise are likely wondering if there is more content on the way. Find out if there will be a sequel!
Photos: Lionsgate
Getty Images