'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is on top!

The prequel movie in the Hunger Games franchise leads at the box office with $44 million in its opening weekend from 3,776 theaters, TheWrap reports.

The movie just missed the pre-release projections of around $50 million.

Ballad had a reported budget of $100 million, and currently commands a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, 61% among critics, and a B+ CinemaScore, which is the lowest grade a Hunger Games film has earned. Find out what critics and fans are saying!

