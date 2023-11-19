Will 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Get a Sequel? Movie's Director & Producer Have an Idea for One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brought us back to the world of Panem, and fans of the franchise are likely wondering if there is more content on the way.

The answer is not immediately clear. If you were unaware, the latest movie is based on a prequel novel written by author Suzanne Collins. As a result, it focused on a specific story, which did play out in the first movie.

However, the movie’s director and producer both had an idea for a sequel, and it would focus on one specific relationship.

Read more about the chances for a sequel to the Hunger Games prequel movie…

Speaking to People, director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson teased that they would like to focus on the relationship between Tigris (Hunter Schafer) and President Snow (Tom Blyth).

If you were unaware, the pair are cousins, who have a dramatic falling out between Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the final movie in the original saga.

“I would love to see Snow’s rise to power because he’s just a great character — but Tigris, and understanding how this girl who loves him so and cares for him and becomes the woman that we saw in Mockingjay, that I’m really fascinated by,” Nina told the outlet.

Francis agreed, saying, “Part of what’s interesting is bringing her in here — selling her as this sister figure, the cousin, how much love they have between the two of them — and then you think of the time jump [to Mockingjay – Part 2] and how she’s actually helping them go after him and kill him. I think there’s a really interesting shift there as well as obviously the physical transformation, too.”

That all sounds promising. But there’s a big catch: Suzanne needs to be involved for the project to continue.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiered in theaters on November 16. If you were wondering, we can tell you if there’s an end credits scene to wait around for at the movie theater.

Since a possible sequel could focus on Hunter‘s character, you’ll be interested to know why she considered the role a challenge.