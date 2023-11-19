Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Arrested for DUI in Florida

Hulk Hogan‘s son Nick was arrested for a DUI in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 18).

The 33-year-old son of the professional wrestler was taken in by the police in Clearwater, Florida around 4am. According to a report by TMZ, Nick did not want to have a sobriety test.

He was taken in on misdemeanor charges and posed for a mugshot.

This is not Nick‘s first time in trouble with the law in the area.

Back in 2007, Nick was sentenced to eight months in jail after he got in a serious accident behind the wheel of a car in Clearwater. A friend who was in the car with him at the time was left with a brain injury.

At the time of publishing, neither Nick nor Hulk appear to have commented on the situation. We hope that everyone is safe and no one was hurt in the situation.

